LOS ANGELES — The Taste of Soul family festival is back for its 18th year in Crenshaw, and this time it comes with an exciting addition: a comedy lounge and beer garden.

One comedian in the lineup, Memphis Will, said he was thrilled about this community event, highlighting the importance of blending God, laughter and food to bring people together.

The festival, one of Southern California’s largest, is free to attend, but will attract a fee for the comedy lounge and beer garden.

Proceeds will go toward supporting celebrity chair Tiffany Haddish’s foundation, She Ready, and Mothers in Action, particularly their 28th annual Thanksgiving Day senior feed, providing meals to seniors and those in need.

For more details, visit tasteofsoulla.com.