The union that represents 160,000 striking actors canceled picket lines in LA and New York City Friday. SAG-AFTRA made the announcement following the Hamas terrorist group urging supporters to participate in a day of action Friday in solidarity with its attacks on Israel.

“In light of potential safety concerns that are unrelated to our ongoing strike, there will be no SAG-AFTRA pickets,” the group posted on X late Thursday night. “Stay safe and see you on the picket lines next week.”

SAG-AFTRA members have been picketing studios and TV shows in both LA and New York since July 14. They were expected to continue their protests Friday after the Hollywood studios broke off talks with the union on Wednesday.

“Picket lines will be closed at all locations in NY and LA on Friday, Oct. 13,” SAG-AFTRA posted on X in stark black and white.

Since Hamas attacked Israel, more than 2,700 people have been killed and thousands more have been injured on both sides of the conflict; 27 U.S. citizens were killed in the attack and 14 are unaccounted for, the White House said Thursday.

The attack has sparked heated rallies in support of both sides in cities and on college campuses across the nation since the conflict began.

Police departments in New York City and Los Angeles are both on high alert following the Hamas call to action, though neither agency has received specific or credible threats. The NYPD and LAPD are both increasing patrols.

“We are aware of the concern that postings circulating online have caused, and we have increased our uniform deployments at large gatherings and cultural sites to ensure public safety out of an abundance of caution,” the NYPD posted on X Thursday night.

The LAPD said on X it is “continuing to assess the situation for any potential impact to our communities. We are closely monitoring these events and are coordinating with Federal, State and local partners on information sharing. We will continue to closely monitor these events.”