Striking writers will meet with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers Thursday morning, the two organizations said in a joint statement.

What You Need To Know The Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers will meet Thursday at 9 a.m. Pacific



Top executives from Disney, NBCUniversal, Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix met with WGA negotiators Wednesday and are expected to attend Thursday's meeting



CNBC reported late Wednesday that there had been breakthroughs during Wednesday’s meeting and that a deal could be finalized Thursday





The 11,500 WGA members have been striking since May 2 over higher residual payments from streaming services, staffing minimums and other demands

Thursday's meeting comes less than a day after Writers Guild of America negotiators met with the AMPTP in person for the first time since August as they attempt to negotiate an end to the nearly six-month-old strike.

The 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America walked out on the job May 2, demanding higher residual payments from streaming services, staffing minimums and other concessions from the Hollywood studios.

Disney CEO Bob Iger, NBCUniversal Studio Group Chairman Donna Langley, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos met with WGA negotiators Wednesday as the two sides work to negotiate an end to a strike that has paralyzed television and movie productions. The four executives are expected to be part of Thursday morning’s meeting.

CNBC reported late Wednesday that there had been breakthroughs during Wednesday’s meeting and that a deal could be finalized Thursday. Part of the deal could include the WGA being allowed limited streaming viewership data for the next three years, CNBC said.

The Screen Actors Guild has been striking over similar issues since July 14, but there haven’t been any announcements of new negotiations between the two sides.