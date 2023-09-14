Bill Maher said he plans to restart his HBO show “Real Time” without writers.

It’s the second talk show in a week to announce it will resume despite the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, following Drew Barrymore’s resumption of filming for her daytime program this week.

What You Need To Know Bill Maher plans to restart his HBO show "Real Time" without writers



In an X post, Maher said he sympathized with striking Hollywood writers but is not prepared to lose an entire year of his show



A WGA member himself, Maher said he would refrain from monologues, desk pieces, New Rules segments and editorials



The Writers Guild of America West pledged to picket his show

“’Real Time’ is coming back, unfortunately, sans writers or writing,” Maher posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday night. “It has been five months, and it is time to bring people back to work. The writers have important issues that I sympathize with, and hope they are addressed to their satisfaction, but they are not the only people with issues, problems and concerns.”

Maher said he has been providing his staff with “some assistance” while the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes drag on. The WGA has been striking since May 2. SAG-AFTRA joined them on the picket lines July 14. Both groups are demanding higher pay and protections from the use of artificial intelligence in new contracts they’re negotiating with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Maher had hoped the strikes would come to an end after Labor Day, but with no deal in sight, he said, “I’m not prepared to lose an entire year and see so many below-the-line people suffer so much.”

Maher himself writes for the show and has pledged to ”honor the spirit of the strike” by refraining from monologues, desk pieces, New Rules segments or editorials. He acknowledged that without those segments and without his writers the show will not be as good but “will not disappoint” in its mission to cut through predictable partisanship, he said.

The return of “Real Time” is the first late-night show to resume since the writers’ strike began. “Saturday Night Live,” “The Daily Show” and other staples of late-night talk and comedy all remain dark.

Maher’s decision has been met with stark rebukes by many in the industry. Podcast host Keith Olbermann derided Maher’s plan, saying “a SCAB edition” would be about 83 seconds long.

“Bill Maher’s decision to go back on the air while his Guild is on strike is disappointing,” the Writers Guild of America West said in a statement. “If he goes forward with his plan, he needs to honor more than the ‘the spirit of the strike.’ Bill Maher is obligated as a WGA member to follow the strike rules and not perform any writing services.”

The WGA pledged to picket his show.

Earlier this week, “The Drew Barrymore Show” also drew WGA picketers for resuming filming in advance of its Sept. 18 return to air. Barrymore said in an Instagram post that she is “in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind” in accordance with SAG-AFTRA rules. The show will not perform any writing work covered by the WGA strike, according to a CBS spokesperson.

Two other daytime talk shows are also resuming despite the ongoing strikes: ABC’s “The View” and CBS’s “The Talk.”