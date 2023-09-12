The house where a masked slasher tormented Jamie Lee Curtis in the legendary horror film, “Halloween,” is on the market. The classic California craftsman home where a teenage Curtis sat on the stoop holding a pumpkin and where Michael Meyers peered in the window as he stood amid the billowing sheets air drying in the yard is listed for $1.8 million.

In the 1978 film, the house was located in the fictional town of Haddonfield, Ill., but in reality it’s situated on a very real tree-lined street in the Mayberry-esque LA suburb of South Pasadena. Originally built in 1906, the house has been owned by the same family for decades and occupied by the same tenants since the 1980s, according to its realtor.

While it appears to be a single-family home, it has three separate living units that include some of the home’s original features, such as built-ins and wood floors. The 2,640-square-foot property has four bedrooms and three baths that have been divided amongst the units, each of which has a private entrance.

Light, airy and well maintained, the home on Fairfield Avenue doesn’t scream “horror” to the average passerby. The only scary thing about it is the price, which, by California standards, is modest, especially for one with such an iconic Hollywood history. Realtor Heidi Babcock is holding an open house for the property Tuesday and will begin accepting offers the next day, meaning one lucky buyer could even move in by Halloween.