There’s news this afternoon involving our parent company, Charter, and its dispute with The Walt Disney Company.

Charter and Disney have announced a new agreement for the distribution of Disney networks on Spectrum Cable – ending an 11-day blackout.

This means that Spectrum cable customers are now able to watch Disney and ABC programming.

In addition – in the coming months – the Disney Plus Basic ad supported package as well as ESPN Plus will be provided to Spectrum TV Select customers.

Charter has agreed to offer Disney’s direct-to-consumer services, including Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus, to all its customers.

This all comes just in time for the first Monday Night Football game of the season airing tonight on ESPN and ABC.