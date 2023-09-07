The Los Angeles home where Marilyn Monroe lived before her death is set to be demolished. The current owners of the estate, who recently bought it for $8.3 million, were granted a plan check for the home this week, allowing for its eventual demolition, according to the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety.

Built in 1929, the 2,900-square-foot home is located on a cul-de-sac in the upscale Brentwood neighborhood on the city’s West side. While Monroe was born and raised in Los Angeles, the Brentwood home was the only one she owned. She bought the property with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, terracotta tile floors, beamed ceilings and a pool for $77,500 six months before overdosing on barbiturates at the age of 36.

Shortly after her death in August 1962, the home was sold in 1963 to a family who had won a bidding war. It sold again in 2017 for $7.25 million.

A change.org petition to stop the home’s demolition was started Tuesday and has more than 2,500 signatures.

“This house should become a museum in memory of Marilyn Monroe for visitors, tourists and fans,” Sara Zapata, who started the petition, wrote on the change.org page where she encourages fans to use the hashtag #SaveMarilynHome.

“This is a piece of American and feminist history,” one supporter wrote. “If it’s demolished, so will the memory of Marilyn.”