Hot on the heels of Taylor Swift’s record-shattering Eras Tour, AMC Theatres announced Thursday that it will begin screening the concert film version Oct. 13.

Filmed during the first three nights of her six-night run in Los Angeles this month, the movie will screen at all U.S. AMC locations at least four times per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

What You Need To Know The concert film version of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is coming to movie theaters on Oct. 13



AMC Theatres and Cinemark will show the movie in the U.S.



The Eras Tour concert film was shot during the first three nights of Swift's blockbuster Eras Tour stop in Los Angeles earlier this month



Tickets went on sale Thursday and cost $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children and seniors, not including tax

Tickets cost $19.89 -- seemingly a reference to Swift's "1989" album -- for adults, not including tax, and $13.13 -- 13 is Swift's lucky number -- for children and seniors. Tickets went on sale Thursday through the AMC Theatres web site and Fandango.com.

Anticipating that demand will be high, AMC is hoping to avoid a Ticketmaster-style meltdown and has bolstered its ticket server capacity to handle five times as many ticket transactions per hour, the theater chain said in a statement.

More than three million people attended Swift’s Eras Tour during the first segment of its U.S. run, shattering previous concert sales records.

The concert film is the first release under the theater chain’s new AMC Entertainment business. AMC will be the Eras Tour film distributor for other movie theater operators not only in the U.S. but in Canada and Mexico. Cinemark theaters will also screen the film in the U.S., along with Cineplex in Canada and Cinepolis in Mexico.

In addition to The Eras Tour concert film, October 13 marks the release date of a new “Exorcist” movie that could usher in another weekend of highly anticipated and contradictory double features similar to last month’s Barbenheimer phenomenon that saw the blockbusters “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” open on the same day.