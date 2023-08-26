LOS ANGELES — Antique-looking cameras placed around a NoHo parking lot on Saturday weren’t rolling.

Most cameras around town haven’t been for four months now and Pam Elyea is feeling the squeeze.

“Right now, we’re not making enough just to cover our salary,” she explained. “Yet we have rent to pay, utilities, all kinds of bills.”

Elyea is the co-owner of History for Hire Prop House, which has been in business for 40 years. They’re working on some reality shows, but no movie work and no TV, and she doesn’t expect that to change soon.

“Doesn’t even matter if the strike ends tomorrow. We’re not going to see anything for at least four months,” she said.

Which is why Elyea opened up her parking lot this weekend for a resource fair organized by the LA County Film Office and LA County Department of Economic Opportunity.

Kelly LoBianco is the director of the department, which is only about a year old.

“This is a $200 billion in revenue industry, and a million workers,” she said. “And that’s indirect and direct.”

She began listing some of the small businesses affected by the strike. Caterers, dry cleaners, florists.

“They keep the industry running, and they keep our economy running,” LoBianco explained. “They have been out of work with revenue down, laying off workers, really struggling to keep even food on the table.“

Or in some cases, a roof over their heads.

“I’m on a crew Facebook site,” writer Betsy Sullenger said. “There are a lot of people who are either losing their homes, at serious risk of losing their homes.”

Sullenger is a WGA member.

Her husband Chamber Stevens is in SAG-AFTRA. They’d had hoped the strike would be over by now, and came to the resource fair to try to figure out what options are available to them.

Visitors could pick up information about food assistance and health insurance, small business loans and housing resources and even other employment opportunities, although that’s not Sullenger’s first choice.

“A lot of people want to keep doing what they’re doing because they love doing it,” she explained. “A lot of people moved out here to do what we do. And so it’s just about how do you survive?”

She was also pleased to see mental health resources included among the displays.

“It’s wildly, wildly important,” Sullenger stressed. “There are a lot of people who are home alone, who are frightened, and who really need mental health services on top of just the ‘how do I survive this?’”

After about an hour of going booth to booth, she and her husband left with flyers, information and a new understanding.

“The government has an incredible amount of resources that most people don’t even know exist,” Stevens said. “Your small business loan, how you file your paperwork, all these kinds of things. It’s really incredible.”

“We know how hard it can be to access government, right?” LoBianco admitted. “Like you call us up. It can be daunting. There’s a lot of … boxes that you’ve got to check. We want to be here face to face to get you signed up.”

Despite a difficult week in the negotiations process, Sullenger says she hopes the strike could end in September. She says there is a real commitment from the people who are on the lines.

“This is about dealing with issues that are existential to our industry,” she said. “If we continue the track that we’ve been on for the last 10 years, 10 years from now, these are not going to be viable professions.”

It’s hard to imagine an ending where everyone is happy, but Elyea is doing what she can to keep her business and spirits afloat.

“I don’t want people to lose heart, you know?” she said. “I mean, we’re better than this. We can stick together. We can make this work out. We can figure it out.”

