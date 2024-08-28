A tentative agreement has been reached between UAW Local 2300 workers and Cornell University.

This union represents many maintenance and facilities workers, gardeners, custodians and cooks at the Ivy League institution.

They have been at the bargaining table since April, making several demands, including a 25% wage increase over a four-year contract.

Workers also asked for a cost of living adjustment and reduced parking costs.

UAW Union members will vote on the tentative agreement this coming Sunday and Monday.

If workers vote to approve, they will return to work as usual on Tuesday.