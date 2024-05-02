As low salaries and heavy workloads prompt more public school professionals to quit, the Department of Education announced Thursday it will set up a technical assistance center to help states and communities recruit and retain teachers. It will also award $10 million in personnel preparation grants for special education teachers.

What You Need To Know The Department of Education plans to set up a technical assistance center to help states and communities recruit and retain teachers



It will also award $10 million in personnel preparation grants for special education teachers



About 3% of the public school workforce left the job between February 2020 and May 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics



Poor compensation is the No. 1 reason educators leave the job

Since the pandemic, teachers and other K-12 educators have been leaving the profession faster than they can be replaced. About 3% of the public school workforce left the job between February 2020 and May 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In 2022, 55% of teachers said they planned to quit their education jobs earlier than originally intended, according to the National Education Association — up from 37% in 2021.

Teachers often cite heavy workloads, staff shortages, social media issues and low salaries as contributing to work stress. Poor compensation is the No. 1 reason educators leave the profession, according to the McKinsey consulting group.

The Biden administration said Thursday the federal government’s 2024 fiscal year budget includes $2.7 billion to help states and communities increase teacher recruitment and retention.