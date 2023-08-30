Two trustees of an Idaho school board have been recalled in a special election Tuesday, a rebuke of a pair that helped to hire a politician-turned-superintendent whose hiring was deemed a potential violation of state law.

West Bonner County School Board Chair Keith Rutledge and Vice Chair Susan Brown were each recalled by more than 60% percent of voters from their respective districts, according to early returns.

Ballot arguments in favor of the recall said that each of the two have “failed to uphold the oath” of improving public schools, that they have “hidden agendas” and do not “respect the rights of [their] constituents.” The arguments in favor also argue that the two members are not careful stewards of the district’s finances, citing the purchase and subsequent cancellation of a language arts curriculum.

In arguments against the recall, both now-former school board trustees said they sought to maintain a conservative-led school district, suggesting that they were the bulwark against “Critical Theory” and “woke liberal agendas.”

The West Bonner County School District is located in northwestern Idaho, with its northernmost bounds a stone’s throw from the U.S.-Canada border, and its western boundaries directly adjacent to Washington state. Of Bonner County’s 31,778 registered voters (per the Idaho Secretary of State), 21,003 are registered Republicans, with “unaffiliated” registrations more than doubling registered Democrats. The area is represented in Congress by Republican Mike Simpson, a dyed-in-the-wool conservative who first assumed office in 1999.

Those same West Bonner County School District board members were also facing criticism for their decision to hire Branden Durst — a politician who had no previous experience in education — as superintendent, in a possible violation of state law, according to the Idaho State Board of Education.

In a letter to the district, dated Aug. 16, the state board cited state codes that, together “strongly [suggest] your board’s decision to allow an uncertified individual to serve as superintendent violates Idaho law.”

The letter, provided by KXLY, also includes four other prongs in which the district is out of compliance with state law, including budget problems and “disproportionality of students with disciplinary action.”

In response, the school board held an emergency meeting on Aug. 22 to direct Durst to apply for an “emergency provisional certificate,” a one-year endorsement in an “emergency situation” for a candidate who doesn’t hold required credentials, which would allow him to hold the position.

Durst, a Republican who was once a Democratic Idaho state lawmaker, was most recently an education policy analyst for the Idaho Freedom Foundation, a right-wing think tank devoted to “replacing the state’s socialist public policies.” Before that, he unsuccessfully ran for Idaho Superintendent of Public Education, following failed runs at the Boise School District Board of Trustees and a state legislative seat in Washington.

His campaign for state superintendent centered around ending “common core” state educational standards, ending teaching of Critical Race Theory at “all levels of Idaho public education,” and funding “parent empowerment” — in this case, the use of public funds to pay for private or parochial education. Durst was formally rebuked by the Idaho Senate Republicans last year for “confronting and threatening retaliation against a senator” who did not introduce his parental rights draft bill into committee.

During his campaign, he also announced plans toward establishing a “Christian public charter school,” which he said would “emphasize a biblical worldview to train up the next generation in Truth.”

Durst’s dust-ups have not simply been limited to schools. Sports media blog Awful Announcing reported on Sunday that Durst sought a college student for a “special project” — helping him get a student discount on NFL Sunday Ticket.