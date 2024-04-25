ANAHEIM, Calif. — Starting Friday, during the day, the fictional boy band 4*Town will be rocking on a parade float across Disney California Adventure.

At night, Buzz Lightyear — and the "Up" balloon house — can be seen soaring above the Sleeping Beauty Castle during a newly updated fireworks show in Disneyland.

What You Need To Know Disneyland will kick off Pixar Fest on Friday until August 4 and feature the characters and stories from Disney's successful Pixar Studios.



The new "Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!" Parade and the updated "Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular" are among the highlights of the Disneyland Resort's newest seasonal offering



The Pixar Fest is a celebration of all things Pixar, the Emeryville-based computer animation studio behind iconic films such as "Toy Story," "Finding Nemo," "The Incredibles," "Up," "Inside Out," and others



The Disneyland tickets during Pixar Fest ranges from $119 to $194 depending on the specific day

Disneyland Resort hosted a similar event in 2018 to build excitement ahead of the transformation of Paradise Pier into Pixar Pier.

It seemed fitting they throw another after opening the first Pixar Hotel earlier this year.

Pixar attractions are familiar sights and experiences at the Disneyland Resort.

Along with Pixar Pier, which transformed Disney California Adventure's Boardwalk area into a Pixar-themed land, several attractions have been based on movies from the studio.

Disney opened Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue in 2006. Toy Story Midway Mania, which anchored the boardwalk area, opened a few years later in 2008. And, of course, Cars Land, based on the "Cars" franchise, has one of the most popular rides, Radiator Springs Racers, in the theme park.

But this year's Pixar Fest features several of the characters from Pixar's newish series of movies: "Turning Red," "Luca," "Elemental," and "Soul."

Ember and Wade from Elemental meet and greet will be available during #PixarFest2024 @Disneyland pic.twitter.com/OWNLRB22nA — Joseph Pimentel (@Josephpimentel) April 25, 2024

Throughout the Disneyland Resort — from Downtown Disney to the two main theme parks — photo opportunities and red, yellow and blue decor with Pixar characters like Wade from "Elemental," "Dug," from Up and other various movies are scattered throughout.

Visitors can eat colorful and whimsical Pixar movie-themed foods.

The "Inside Out" inspired angry red hot macaroni and cheese is topped with flaming hot Cheetos-like crunch chips and just as spicy as the Anger emotional character from the film.

The ratatouille pizzetta inspired by "Ratatouille" has mozzarella, eggplant, squash, zucchini, a drizzle of tomato sauce and a wedge of French camembert cheese. The "Luca" seafood pasta offers grilled prawns, clams and Spanish chorizo in a spicy white wine tomato sauce.

Plenty of Pixar-themed merchandise can be purchased, from sweaters and bucket hats to popcorn buckets.

Several "Toy Story" fans will surely line up for the Pizza Planet delivery car this year with a Little Green Man driver popcorn bucket. The popcorn bucket is already pre-selling on eBay for $55, almost double the retail price.

Unique to Pixar Fest, visitors can meet and chat with Ember and Wade from "Elemental."

The "Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!" Parade will run once a day (for now) and twice during the summer. The parade will feature upbeat music and floats such as "Turning Red's" boy band 4*Town, Joe Gardner from "Soul," Russell and Carl Fredericksen from "Up," and the characters from "Luca."

Here’s a clip of the 4*Town section of Disney California Adventure’s new parade “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!” For #PixarFest2024 at @DisneyParks @SpecNews1SoCal #TurningRed pic.twitter.com/FoUgVROrMt — Joseph Pimentel (@Josephpimentel) April 25, 2024

Also, new to the Pixar Fest is the Pixar Pals Playtime Party at the Fantasyland Theatre in Disneyland. Disneyland officials said the area will feature "a high-energy show, interactive games, photo locations and activities inspired by Pixar feature films."

Over at Disney California Adventure, Club Pixar at the Hollywood Backlot, where during the day, visitors can take photos in front of artsy backdrops, play games, meet and greet characters, or watch Pixar shorts in a modified classic car at the Shorts Stop Drive-In Theater — similar to the experience at the SciFi Drive-In Theater at Walt Disney World.

At night, Club Pixar turns into a party with a DJ, live performances from Club Pixar dancers, and various beverages and food.

Pixar Fest's so-called kiss good night is the newly revamped "Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular" fireworks show.

The nightly show, which originally debuted in 2018, also has new scenes featuring characters and moments from Pixar's "Onward," "Soul," "Luca," "Turning Red" and "Elemental."

As the music plays and the fireworks and laser beams shoot up behind Sleeping Beauty Castle, video images are projected on the castle and the buildings along Main Street, U.S.A., heightening the experience. The show can be seen throughout multiple locations, including the facade of its small world and the Rivers of America.

Disneyland officials are still determining whether Pixar Fest will be an annual event or just this year's seasonal offering.

For those wanting to check out Pixar Fest, an entrance ticket for a one-day, one-theme park adult ticket will cost $119 to $194. Disneyland has a tiered ticketing structure that fluctuates depending on demand. A one-day, one-theme park child ticket costs $112 to $183 a day. Park hopper tickets are an additional $65 on top of the day's ticket price.

Regardless, as the Club Pixar DJ said throughout the party during Wednesday night's media preview, Pixar Fest aims to elicit a wide range of emotions from visitors and create a core memory.

"Adventure is out there," he said, conjuring up a common phrase from the Pixar movie "Up."