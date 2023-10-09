Reubens on rye bread and platters of sturgeon and lox have long been staples at New York City delis. Some of these spots have become city institutions, bringing locals and tourists into their doors for a unique experience that is not possible anywhere else. But over the years, the definition of what it means to be a deli has expanded, and so have the menus. Anchor Pat Kiernan speaks with NY1 reporter Eric Feldman about some of the deli classics and what it means to be a beloved city delicatessen.

ABOUT THE SHOW

New York City's favorite morning anchor pulls back the curtain on the biggest stories around the five boroughs — the impactful, fascinating, and extraordinary headlines reported each week by Spectrum News NY1. Through intimate conversations with the newsroom's expert journalists, Pat Kiernan illuminates what matters to resident New Yorkers and New Yorkers at heart.

