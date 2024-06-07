LEGO sets are some of the most popular toys in the world — not only for children, but also for alleged thieves.

The Los Angeles Police Department announced this week it had found more than 2,800 boxes of LEGO toys at a man’s house in Long Beach.

What You Need To Know The Los Angeles Police Department arrested two people as part of an alleged LEGO burglary ring



The two are accused of stealing 2,800 boxes of LEGO toys from the same retailer in multiple cities



The LEGOs ranged in value from $20 to more than $1,000



One of the thieves is accused of luring buyers with Internet ads and reselling the toys from his house

Detectives first learned of the alleged toy thefts in December, when a retailer in San Pedro south of Los Angeles identified 39-year-old Blanca Gudino as the suspect. Earlier this week, LAPD detectives say they saw Gudino steal LEGOs from the same retailer in Torrance and Lakewood and served a search warrant on the home of Richard Siegel in Long Beach.

Retail values for the toys ranged from $20 to more than $1,000.

LAPD News: NR24167dc - LAPD Harbor Division Busts LEGO Theft Ring pic.twitter.com/8JnmV4P6gn — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) June 7, 2024

The LAPD said that during its investigation of Siegel’s home, several potential toy buyers stopped by, responding to advertisements he had placed on the internet.

"During the officers' investigation at Siegel's residence, potential buyers of the toys arrived, lured by advertisements placed by Siegel on internet sales sites," the LAPD said in a news release.

Siegel, 71, and Gudino were both arrested and charged with organized retail theft and grand theft respectively.

LAPD is asking anyone with more information on the case to contact them.

Rates of retail theft have increased since 2021 but are below pre-pandemic levels, according to the Public Policy Institute of California. Shoplifting jumped 29% from 2021 to 2022.