LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County man who is accused of sexual battery of a child could become the first to face the death penalty if he is found guilty, according to officials.

A Lake County grand jury indicted Joseph Andrew Giampa, 36, on six counts of sexual battery on a person under 12 years old and three counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child, according to a press release by State Attorney Will Gladson of the Fifth Judicial Circuit.

Gladson said that because of the severity of the crimes, his office has filed a notice that it intends to seek the death penalty under the Florida Statutes 794.011(2)(a) and 921.1425.

“The decision to pursue the highest penalty reflects the gravity of the charges and the State Attorney's Office's dedication to holding criminals accountable for their actions," Gladson said in the statement. "The State Attorney's Office acknowledges the sensitivity of this matter and the impact it has on the community. Our commitment to ensuring justice and protecting the vulnerable remains unwavering.”

The law allowing the death penalty for sexual battery on a child under the age of 12 was passed earlier this year and signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.