APOPKA, Fla. — The mother of an 11-year-old boy who is accused of shooting two teens following a football practice in Apopka is now facing charges of her own, according to authorities.

Back in October, the boy, whose identity has not been released by Spectrum News 13 due to his age, allegedly retrieved a gun from his mother’s vehicle after some type of altercation with teammates and fired a single shot, injuring two 13 year olds at a Pop Warner football practice at the Northwest Recreation Complex in Apopka, according to authorities.

Sharelle Johnson, 33, was arrested on Thursday on a charge of culpable negligence, according to the Apopka Police Department. That is a third-degree felony and punishable to up to five years in the Department of Corrections.

State Attorney Andrew Bain confirmed Johnson’s arrest and spoke about her alleged role in the shooting.

It was reported that Johnson was inside the vehicle when her son allegedly grabbed the firearm, even though officials say they did not believe she realized what was about to take place.

However, evidence photos shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, in a video statement from the state attorney’s office show a cardboard box where the firearm was being stowed.

It is this reason, Bain says, she is being charged.

“In Orange and Osceola county, unsecured firearms in vehicles pose a significant risk to everyone in our community. Those same firearms are used to gun down our citizens in the street,” said Bain, the state attorney for the 9th Judicial Circuit. “A cardboard box is an unreasonably dangerous place to leave a loaded firearm, especially when that box is easily accessible to a juvenile. We as parents must do better. As a community, we must do better.”

She was released from the Orange County Department of Corrections on Thursday night.