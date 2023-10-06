POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A suspected armed vehicle thief accused of coming at law enforcement officers with a knife was fatally shot on Thursday night, stated the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

What You Need To Know The names of the law enforcement officers and the suspect have not been released



The suspect was tased but he was able to pull out the probe and resisted arrest, stated authorities



Law enforcement officers "were forced to fire” their guns, according to authorities

Auburndale Police Department officers received a call at around 11:10 p.m. for a report of a stolen 2011 Kia Sorento from a Circle K at Berkeley Road and U.S. 92, explained the sheriff’s office in a press release.

About eight minutes later, there was a two-vehicle crash on the on-ramp to the eastbound of Polk Parkway from U.S. 92 West involving the stolen Kia, officials confirmed.

When a sergeant from the police department arrived at the accident scene at around 11:23 p.m., the white male suspect allegedly charged and punched the sergeant, who then discharged his Taser at the suspect, described the sheriff’s office.

However, the suspect pulled out the Taser probe and continued to resist the sergeant, stated authorities. Eventually, four other officers, including a K-9, and a deputy with the sheriff’s office arrived on the scene.

“The suspect began threatening officers with a knife. The K-9 engaged the suspect but he fought off the dog and aggressively approached the officers again with the knife,” stated the sheriff’s office.

Four officers and the deputy “were forced to fire” their guns at the suspect, but they started life-saving measures, explained authorities, who added that the unnamed suspect died at the scene.

The 10th Judicial Circuit Officer Involved Deadly Incident Task Force will investigate the shooting while the Auburndale Police Department will investigate the vehicle being stolen.

“The Polk County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit will conduct an investigation, there will be an Administrative Investigation, and the Medical Examiner will do an investigation,” stated the sheriff’s department.

