After more than a decade of debate and delays, Edenton’s historic Hotel Hinton project is finally getting off the ground.

The team at Down East Preservation is taking the lead to restore the vacant 100-year-old building.

“I see this being a really vibrant area where, you know, people just come to get together and go out and see everything that Edenton has to offer,” said Dawson Tyler, owner and founder of Down East Preservation.

Tyler is a former history major who fell in love with preservation.

“In college, I started taking preservation classes and really got into kind of building sciences and trying to understand how things were built in the 19th century, in the 18th century and it was always kind of my life's passion,” Tyler said.

The company has 12 projects in the Edenton area, including the hotel. Tyler said he wants to see the building, originally built in 1926, returned to its former glory.

Edenton is on the Albermarle Sound at the mouth of the Chowan River. The coastal town has a distinct historic downtown.

The building sat vacant after a sale to Saga Realty in 2015, much to the frustration of the local community.

Tyler said the new plans are taking shape and include a 60-room boutique style hotel with a bar and meeting room on the first floor.

He said the plan is to stay true to the art deco design of the time with original molding and woodwork and adding vibrant tiles and fabrics.

“The biggest challenge to me is to bring it back so that it feels like a 1920s building. And when people sit in it and live in it, you know, it tells that story right?” he said.

Other businesses in downtown Edenton are eager to see the Hotel Hinton open too.

“There's a wonderful sense of collaboration in Edenton. Wonderful leadership looking to revitalize the community, bringing and, you know, offering opportunity for small businesses and larger businesses to come and settle in Edenton. The hotel would be a wonderful contribution to that,” said Marypat Gaffney, owner of the Broad Street Diner.

Tyler says they are finalizing building plans and will return to the town council for final approval to begin construction in September.

“When Down East Preservation looks back at what we've done, whether it be here or elsewhere, you know, we want to leave a legacy of storytelling. And we do that storytelling by preserving our history,” Tyler said.