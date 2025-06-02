ORLANDO, Fla. — An experience that Suvani Rodriguez encountered during her high school summer break impacted her in such a big way that it still shapes everything she does in the classroom where she teaches now.

For Rodriguez, teaching is deeply personal. “Teaching is not just in the classroom, it grows and in order to feed into education and for them to learn, you have to take them out into the community so they can practice everything that they’re learning in here,” she said.

It is something this A+ Teacher knows firsthand. When she was her students’ age, over her summer break, an experience she encountered impacted her greatly.

During a recent visit to her classroom during the school year, students were busy gathering posters and paint to make their mark, creating positive affirmations in Rodriguez’s Latinos in Action class.

The students serve as mentors and were making the posters for their mentees over at Sunshine and Sand Lake Elementary Schools in an effort to motivate and encourage the students.

Rodriguez wants her students’ efforts to have a ripple effect to make a difference in the lives of others.

She also talked to her students about the importance of self-care and their mental health.

An at-risk teenager herself, Rodriguez says she struggled in school.

“I had very strict parents. A vet. It was his way or no way. I was a teen that wanted to do it my way unfortunately and I had to learn the hard way that it’s not that, that you have to cooperate with everyone in your family,” she said.

But something happened when she was 16 years old, living in Camden, New Jersey, and working at a summer camp program at an aquarium.

Rodriguez says, “The thing was they put us with students — inner-city students — who just came out of foster care. There was a situation with a little girl that she was abused and they put her with me in the classroom just because of similar situations and it was an eye opener because the way that she was acting was the same way that I acted, or I was acting at the moment.”

From that experience, everything changed for Rodriguez.

“That day was the day that I vowed that I wouldn’t let any other student, or any other person, go through what I went through. As soon as they step into this classroom, they know that they’re going to be heard, appreciated and loved. They just know that no matter what, no matter their age, I’m always going to be there,” she said.