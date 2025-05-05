There is some frustration over the location chosen for the future Buffalo Pro Soccer stadium.

The renderings on Elk Street, near the Buffalo River and the PVS Solutions plant, were unveiled last month.

Officials at PVS Solutions recently said they opposed this site.

“Industry brings activity, even on game day,” PVS Solutions President Dean Larson said in a statement. “Hazardous materials are transported by rail directly behind the proposed stadium."

“Heavy industrial companies like PVS are zoned to operate away from gathering places, like soccer fields, to reduce risk and exposure to citizens,” PVS Chemicals President and CEO David Nicholson said in a statement. “Just as a garlic plant smells like garlic and a chocolate factory smells like chocolate, our sulfur-products plant can smell like sulfur, which, while not harmful, might be offensive and alarming to the average soccer fan.”

Now, United Steelworkers is also chiming in.

“It makes zero sense to locate a stadium next to a heavy industrial chemical plant,” United Steelworkers Local 8823 President John Jaracz said in a statement.

Buffalo Pro Soccer says it plans to begin construction this summer. The organization is scheduled to join the United Soccer League next year.

Spectrum News 1 is scheduled to speak with Buffalo Pro Soccer on Tuesday.