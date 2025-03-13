A composite decking company is looking to open a $70 million manufacturing plant in Lackawanna.

Michigan-based group Deckorators has submitted an application to the Erie County Industrial Development Agency to lease property on Commerce Drive. The application states that Deckorators is also planning to make improvements to the existing property and construct a new facility.

The company will have a public hearing on Friday with the ECIDA, during which anyone will be able to express their opinions either in favor of or opposed to the project. The hearing will also address potential tax breaks.

The hearing will take place at 9 a.m. at Lackawanna City Hall. A live stream will be made available on the ECIDA website.