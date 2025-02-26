The Greece Board of Education has approved a veterans tax exemption for school property taxes.

The new exemption will take effect for the 2026-2027 school year and will offer tax relief to qualifying veterans, their spouses and unmarried surviving spouses.

If fully implemented, it will shift a portion of school taxes to non-exempt property owners, meaning an estimated increase of 45 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.

Veterans already receiving this exemption from the town of Greece do not need to do anything.

Those who haven't applied can do so through the town assessor's office by March 1, 2026.