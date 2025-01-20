The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will hold a virtual public session on Thursday regarding air quality enforcement at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in Niagara Falls. This comes after calls for a Goodyear plant to contain toxic pollutants.
In 2023 the DEC cited the Goodyear plant for not meeting air pollution control standards after rejecting the facility’s stack test due to “anomalies” affecting data.
The virtual public session will take place from 6 - 8 p.m. on Thursday. To join the meeting:
- Visit this link to register
- Once registered, participants will immediately receive a link to join, as well as a phone number to dial in for an audio option
For additional information on how to participate in a virtual meeting, click here.