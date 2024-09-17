A nonprofit agency working to fill gaps in veterinary service will soon be moving to a new location.

Rochester Emergency Veterinary Services on University Avenue is slated to move to West Commercial Street in East Rochester. That spot is currently being renovated and would include two new surgical suites. Four new full-time veterinarians are also being hired.

The goal is to get the facility to 24/7 operations by the end of this year.

Rochester Emergency Veterinary Services opened earlier this year following the closure of Veterinary Specialists and Emergency Services in Brighton last November.