Monroe County offices and services will reopen and return to operation on Monday, following last Friday’s widespread CrowdStrike Microsoft outage, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Sunday.

Around 3,500 county devices were affected, including emergency communications and almost all county operations, each requiring a manual procedure to return back online.

Many critical infrastructure systems, such as water, sewer and traffic systems were not affected.

The outage disrupted flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world on Friday.

County officials say since Friday, Monroe County Information Systems (IS) has brought about 75% of the devices online with a focus on essential areas including 911, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and services and functions relating to public safety, public health and human services.

County employees are being asked to report to work as usual on Monday.

Officials say while the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport is open, they are asking residents to check their flights for any cancelations or delays.

The county says the remaining devices affected by the CrowdStrike outage are expected to be fixed by Information Systems in the coming days.

Multiple county facilities, including the County Office Building, County Clerk’s Office, Department of Motor Vehicles branches and Department of Human Services were closed Friday due to the issue.