The widespread CrowdStrike Microsoft outage that has been disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world on Friday is also having an impact on operations in Monroe County.
County officials say they are working on the issue and say 911 and emergency communications are operating through backup systems. Anyone who calls 911 and is not immediately answered should not hang up, the county says. Calls will be answered in the order they are received.
The Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport is open, officials say; however, anyone heading to the airport is advised to check their flights for cancelations or delays.
County essential employees are asked to report to work, and any county employees who can work from home are asked to do so.
The following county facilities are closed to the public on Friday:
- The County Office Building
- The County Clerk’s Office
- All Department of Motor Vehicles branches
- Department of Human Services, 111 Westfall Road
- Department of Public Health public-facing operations, including Vital Records and all health clinics
- Anyone requiring assistance or emergency housing can call DHS at 585-442-1742
The following county functions are operating:
- The Monroe County Court System, all jurors should report
- Seneca Park Zoo
- County Parks
- Department of Transportation
- Medical Examiner’s Office
- Department of Environmental Services
- Probation
- Monroe Community Hospital
The county says it will provide more information as it becomes available.