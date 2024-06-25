After 51 years, the Golden Fox restaurant in Rochester has announced it will be closing its doors on Sunday.
The restaurant, located on Culver Road, opened in 1973 and its owner says they are proud of its success and the relationships that were created.
A post on social media says the closure is a business decision as the owner looks to retirement:
"My most appreciative thanks to the loyal customers who have stood by us since 1973 and have shared their families with us over the years. Also, my sincere gratitude to all of the dedicated, hard working staff...some of whom have been with me since the very beginning of this journey.
"As I move forward, I am proud of the success that the Golden Fox Restaurant has celebrated throughout the years and the relationships that were created.
"This will forever be a significant chapter in my life and I am now ready for the "retirement chapter," whatever that may bring!!
"Thank you all for the beautiful memories and the heartfelt wishes!"