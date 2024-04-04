Spectrum's parent company, Charter Communications, is working to improve the experience for deaf customers at Spectrum stores. Several stores in the Rochester area are now offering interpreter options for the deaf and hard of hearing.
The new ASL video relay service interpreter is designed to help these individuals better communicate and get answers to their questions. Once in the store, customers can use a QR code to call up live interpreters who will help relay their conversation.
"For people who are deaf, often American Sign Language is their first language, and so it can be tricky coming to a place where everyone is hearing — there is a communication barrier," said Stacey Romero, Spectrum's senior manager of accessibility.
Four stores in Rochester were chosen as part of this pilot program due to the city's large population of individuals with hearing impairments.
Spectrum stores and Spectrum News 1 are both owned by Charter.