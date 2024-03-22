It might not be ice cream weather yet, but Perry's Ice Cream is sharing its newest flavors. They're all about nostalgia.
There's Cookie Jar, Caramel Panda Paws and Over the Moon, which is timely with the solar eclipse just days away. These three will be available in stores this month.
Two other new flavors, Fruit Scoops and Bee Sting, will be sold at ice cream stands this summer.
Breanna Fuss spoke with the folks at Perry's in Akron to learn more about the new flavors and how they were developed.