Residents of Greece will once again have a DMV available to them. The Greece Department of Motor Vehicles reopened on Tuesday after some upgrades.

The facility just completed what it calls a muti-week Cashier Station Modernization Project. It included the installation of two new wheelchair-accessible stations.

“Access to critical government resources like the DMV is the right of every American, and with the completion of the Cashier Station Modernization Project, the Greece DMV has now fully re-opened and is accessible to all residents of Monroe County,” explained Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo. “My office has made updating and modernizing Monroe County DMV locations a priority over the last four years, and we will continue to identify new investments that make it easier to access state DMV services.

The project at the Greece DMV, located on Greece Ridge Center Drive, comes after the Henrietta DMV was moved to a new location on Jefferson Road in 2022.