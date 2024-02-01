A new veterinary office designed to fill the gaps in service locally officially opens on Thursday in the Rochester area.
Rochester Emergency Veterinary Services is located on University Avenue inside the Animal Hospital of Rochester.
Three local veterinarians came together to open the facility, filling a critical need after Rochester's only 24-hour vet recently closed. Veterinary Specialists and Emergency Service in Brighton closed its doors permanently in November.
Rochester Emergency Veterinary Services opens at 7 p.m. on Thursday and will be open 7 p.m.-7 a.m. on weekdays and 24 hours on weekends.
A grand opening event will be held at the clinic on Friday at noon.