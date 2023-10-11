Halloween spending is expected to reach a record $12.2 billion this year. That's roughly $2 billion more than last year and includes decorations, candy and costumes.

The National Retail Federation says spending on costumes is also up. The NRF says consumers will fork over around $108 for costumes this year. That’s up from a previous record set in 2021 of $102.

The greatest increase in spending came from costumes, which are more popular than ever, according to NRF.

Did you know many local libraries do costume swaps? Head to your library's website to find out whether it's participating.

At the Lackawanna Public Library, they’re getting in on the trend for the first time this year. It’s also the only location in Erie County taking part.

Anyone is welcome to drop off a costume and pick one up during their event on Oct. 21 from noon - 2 p.m. You can also just drop off a costume if you don't need one.

Aside from helping your wallet, the goal is to get people back into libraries.

"Libraries nowadays, really, we're trying to develop the community around us and connect neighbors," said Pamela Edholm, Lackawanna Public Library director. "Even little things like this where someone who's struggling with whether they can afford a $15, $20 costume for each of their three children when whether that means groceries for the week or if it means letting their child participate in a really fun event. And they have to make that tough decision. We can help them out with that.”

