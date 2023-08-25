The public is getting a first look at the former Tonawanda Coke plant site after a major cleanup effort. The plant has been closed for years.

For nearly two decades, the plant made headlines for various environmental concerns and violations. It was eventually forced to close in 2018.

Five years later, the once-neglected site is all cleaned up and ready to be transformed.

The town of Tonawanda is teaming up with two local businesses to build a nature trail and community victory garden on the grounds.

"Our landscape has changed forever in our town," said Town Supervisor Joe Emminger. "When you come over those Grand Island bridges, what do you see? You don't see that plume of smoke coming up from Tonawanda Coke. You see healthy air."

Crews are scheduled to break ground on the new project next year.