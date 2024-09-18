CELEBRATION, Fla. — Reggiano’s overlooks the picturesque Lake Rianhard in the Town Center of Celebration, and serves up a ravioli dish that differs from the norm.

Reggiano’s is touted for its Italian-American cuisine by Chef John Miele.

“(Our ravioli) is a little twist on your traditional,” Miele said.

A cheese-lovers delight, the four-cheese ravioli includes pecorino, ricotta, Parmesan and provolone.

Reggiano’s arugula and pistachio pesto ravioli (Recipe instructions provided by Chef Miele — Serving four)

Ingredients:

12 large cheese ravioli (four-cheese recommended)

3 cloves garlic, sliced thin

10 grams extra virgin olive oil (approximately 1 tbsp)

800 grams Parmesan cream sauce (3 cups)

1/3 cup Pistachio pesto

10 grams grated Parmesan cheese (1 tbsp)

8 grams chopped, toasted pistachios (1 tbsp)

8 grams fresh basil, chopped

Directions:

In a large saucepan over medium heat, heat the olive oil and garlic until the garlic is just tender, approximately 1-2 mins.

Add the Parmesan cream sauce to the pan and bring to a simmer, then lower the heat to keep it warm.

Bring the second large saucepan filled ¾ of the way with water to a boil; season with salt until the taste is pronounced.

Cook ravioli to desired consistency or based on package instructions, and add to the pan with the Parmesan cream sauce.

Add your favorite pistachio pesto, grated Parmesan cheese, and season with salt until desired taste.

Adjust the consistency of the sauce using pasta water if needed.

Transfer ravioli to desired serving platter.

Garnish with chopped toasted pistachios, grated Parmesan, and fresh basil.