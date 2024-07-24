OVIEDO, Fla. — An Oviedo pizza joint is touting its crust, texture and tradition as unlike anything in town. Using high-hydration dough, you’ll get flavors familiar to folks in Detroit.

Buttercrust Pizza’s newest location is within The Food Factory — a hub for diverse dining and entertainment, featuring unique micro-restaurants.

Brianna Feldman is Buttercrust’s founder. Growing up in Connecticut, she spent a lot of time in a pizza joint starting at just 13-years old.

“I was the window girl,” she said while laughing.

A few years later, involvement in a family cooking tradition paved her way to where she is now.

“I started making bruschetta and it became, in my family, a very popular dish. And they’d always say ‘Brianna’s famous bruschetta.’“

Feldman moved to Oviedo when she was accepted to the University of Central Florida.

“I continued to work at a pizzeria because that’s all I knew,” she said.

Adjacent to Buttercrust is another brand new endaevor for her — Oviedo Park Pub. It’s about to celebrate its grand opening.

Check out two of her pizza pie recipes! Let’s cook:

Buttercrust Pizza’s Triple Mac & Cheesiest Pizza

Ingredients:

20 ounces focaccia dough

3 ounces cavatappi noodles & white cheddar sauce

10 ounces mozzarella cheese

3 ounces cheddar jack cheese

Topped with house made bread crumbs

Cook time:

Cook for 7 minutes at 500 degrees



Buttercrust Pizza’s Bruschetta Pizza

Ingredients:

16 ounces hand tossed dough

8 ounces mozzarella cheese

1.5 cups house made bruschetta mix: diced tomatoes, white onion, garlic, fresh basil, balsamic vinegar

Cook time:

Cook for 7 minutes at 500 degrees

Finish with balsamic glaze drizzle and nut-free basil pesto drizzle