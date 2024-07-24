OVIEDO, Fla. — An Oviedo pizza joint is touting its crust, texture and tradition as unlike anything in town. Using high-hydration dough, you’ll get flavors familiar to folks in Detroit.
Buttercrust Pizza’s newest location is within The Food Factory — a hub for diverse dining and entertainment, featuring unique micro-restaurants.
Brianna Feldman is Buttercrust’s founder. Growing up in Connecticut, she spent a lot of time in a pizza joint starting at just 13-years old.
“I was the window girl,” she said while laughing.
A few years later, involvement in a family cooking tradition paved her way to where she is now.
“I started making bruschetta and it became, in my family, a very popular dish. And they’d always say ‘Brianna’s famous bruschetta.’“
Feldman moved to Oviedo when she was accepted to the University of Central Florida.
“I continued to work at a pizzeria because that’s all I knew,” she said.
Adjacent to Buttercrust is another brand new endaevor for her — Oviedo Park Pub. It’s about to celebrate its grand opening.
Check out two of her pizza pie recipes! Let’s cook:
Buttercrust Pizza’s Triple Mac & Cheesiest Pizza
Ingredients:
20 ounces focaccia dough
3 ounces cavatappi noodles & white cheddar sauce
10 ounces mozzarella cheese
3 ounces cheddar jack cheese
Topped with house made bread crumbs
Cook time:
Cook for 7 minutes at 500 degrees
Buttercrust Pizza’s Bruschetta Pizza
Ingredients:
16 ounces hand tossed dough
8 ounces mozzarella cheese
1.5 cups house made bruschetta mix: diced tomatoes, white onion, garlic, fresh basil, balsamic vinegar
Cook time:
Cook for 7 minutes at 500 degrees
Finish with balsamic glaze drizzle and nut-free basil pesto drizzle