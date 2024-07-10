WINTER PARK, Fla. — A freshly made ravioli can be found at a wine bar in an unexpected place — a senior living community.
Patrick Tramontana is the executive chef of Cru Quarters at The Mayflower in Winter Park. Cooking for seniors is as rewarding as it gets, the chef says.
“They literally live here,” he says, while preparing the ingredients for our dish. “So you’re with them every day. And they look at you as part of their family, and you feel the same way.”
Chef is sharing his beloved lobster ravioli recipe with us, saying it’s unlike any you’d had.
“When you cut into that ravioli, you see a big chunk of lobster in there,” he says. None of that pink, pasty stuff.
Cru Quarters is open to the public and you can make a reservation on OpenTable.
Let’s cook!
Lobster Ravioli by Cru Quarters
Ingredients
- 1 pound lobster meat, cooked, picked and rough-chopped
- 4 ounces ricotta cheese
- 4 ounces shredded mozzarella
- 2 ounces grated Parmesan
- 1 egg yolk for each ravioli
- 2 teaspoons chopped basil
- 1 pinch salt
- 1 each, small batch pasta dough
- Egg wash, as needed
Directions
- In a large mixing bowl, mix the ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan, basil, yolks and salt until fully incorporated.
- Then lightly fold in the chopped lobster meat.
- Roll out the pasta dough into two equal length sheets and lightly brush with egg wash.
- Using a 1.5-ounce scoop, place the lobster on the pasta sheets with 2-3 inches in between, and top with the other sheet, press the edges around the lobster filling, then use the appropriate cutter to cut out each ravioli.