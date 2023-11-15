ORLANDO, Fla. — Nestled up to Lake Ivanhoe, Russell’s is a neighborhood eatery with international flavors.

French Top Chef Emmanuel Clement has cooked all over the world.

“I had good training,” he said. Very good training. Very classic French-based, which almost everyone uses worldwide now.”

His best-seller at Russells, though, isn’t French at all — Parmesan-crusted shrimp linguini.

“People love it,” he said, smiling. “People just love this dish.”

So let’s cook!



Parmesan Crusted Shrimp Linguini

Recipe for 4

Shrimp 24 each

Chopped shallots 3 oz

Linguini 16 oz

Chardonnay 2 cups

Spinach 10 oz

Heavy cream 3 cups

Parmesan 2 cups

Nutmeg 1 pinch

Salt 1 tsp

Pepper 1 tsp



Instructions:

1. Sweat the shallots in butter, no color

2. Add Chardonnay and reduce low heat by 5 mins

3. Add heavy cream and bring to boil

4. Add spinach roughly chopped, half of Parmesan, and cook for 10 mins, stirring a couple of times

5. Add salt, pepper, nutmeg, and cook another 5 mins on low heat

6. Reserve on the side in same pan



For the Linguini and the Shrimp:

2 quarts water

1 Tbsp virgin olive oil

1 Tbsp salt

1. Bring to a boil, water, oil and salt; add linguini and cook 10 mins

2. While the pasta is cooking, bread the shrimp in the other half of the Parmesan and crust in a non-stick, preheated pan for 3 mins each side

3. Add linguini in the pan with the sauce and stir

4. Pour linguini in 4 plates and top with the shrimp

5. Bon appétit!