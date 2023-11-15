ORLANDO, Fla. — Nestled up to Lake Ivanhoe, Russell’s is a neighborhood eatery with international flavors.
French Top Chef Emmanuel Clement has cooked all over the world.
“I had good training,” he said. Very good training. Very classic French-based, which almost everyone uses worldwide now.”
His best-seller at Russells, though, isn’t French at all — Parmesan-crusted shrimp linguini.
“People love it,” he said, smiling. “People just love this dish.”
So let’s cook!
Parmesan Crusted Shrimp Linguini
Recipe for 4
Shrimp 24 each
Chopped shallots 3 oz
Linguini 16 oz
Chardonnay 2 cups
Spinach 10 oz
Heavy cream 3 cups
Parmesan 2 cups
Nutmeg 1 pinch
Salt 1 tsp
Pepper 1 tsp
Instructions:
1. Sweat the shallots in butter, no color
2. Add Chardonnay and reduce low heat by 5 mins
3. Add heavy cream and bring to boil
4. Add spinach roughly chopped, half of Parmesan, and cook for 10 mins, stirring a couple of times
5. Add salt, pepper, nutmeg, and cook another 5 mins on low heat
6. Reserve on the side in same pan
For the Linguini and the Shrimp:
2 quarts water
1 Tbsp virgin olive oil
1 Tbsp salt
1. Bring to a boil, water, oil and salt; add linguini and cook 10 mins
2. While the pasta is cooking, bread the shrimp in the other half of the Parmesan and crust in a non-stick, preheated pan for 3 mins each side
3. Add linguini in the pan with the sauce and stir
4. Pour linguini in 4 plates and top with the shrimp
5. Bon appétit!