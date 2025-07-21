Unionized hospital workers are set to vote on a new contract with Kaleida Health beginning Tuesday.
The three-year tentative agreement was reached earlier this month between Kaleida, 1199SEIU and CWA two hours before a strike authorization vote.
Voting runs Tuesday through Thursday. The agreement covers nearly 8,000 health care workers at Buffalo General Medical Center, Oishei Children’s Hospital, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, HighPointe on Michigan, DeGraff Medical Park and various community-based clinics across Western New York.
Workers have been asking for improvements in benefits and wages to help recruit and retain more staff.
Kaleida Health officials say the agreement will reward current employees, while helping to retain and attract newer ones.