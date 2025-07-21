LOS ANGELES — Tesla’s retro-futuristic diner appears close to opening.

CEO Elon Musk posted a video on X over the weekend that showed the diner’s lights on and twin outdoor movie screens fully functioning, displaying a SpaceX rocket launch on both screens.

“If our retro-futuristic diner turns out well, which I think it will, @Tesla will establish these in major cities around the world, as well as at Supercharger sites on long-distance routes,” Musk wrote on X early Monday. “An island of good food, good vibes and entertainment, all while Supercharging!”

As of midday Monday, a line of about two dozen people had formed around the diner hoping to get in, but it was still fenced in — its two entrances blocked by security guards who would not confirm whether the diner was set to open Monday.

“I just want to look at the cool features,” said Alan Guzman, who was waiting in line.

He had traveled with his young daughter to the diner from the San Fernando Valley, having read on X that it was about to open its doors.

Guzman cited a post on X that showed the Tesla Optimus robot serving popcorn and said he expected the robot to be serving food at the diner.

Optimus giving popcorn to kids pic.twitter.com/8UDFFD9pxL — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) July 20, 2025

Musk has confirmed very little about the Tesla Diner since first announcing it in 2018 and saying it would be an old-school drive-in, roller skates and rock restaurant situated at a Supercharger station. Tesla did not respond to several emails seeking additional information.

Here’s what we know about the diner so far:

• Location: 7001 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood, California

• Hours once open: 24/7, according to sign on door

• Seating: indoor/outdoor

• Food served: American casual, including burgers, sandwiches, salads and desserts, according to the Tesla Joy X account

• Optimus robot: Will serve popcorn, according to video from the soft opening posted by Tesla Joy on X

• In-car orders: Yes, with food delivered by servers on roller skates, also according to video from soft opening posted by Tesla Joy

• Outdoor movie screens: two

• Movie audio: Can be synced with Tesla vehicles

• Number of Superchargers: 80

This is a developing story. Please check back here for updates.