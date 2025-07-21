More U.S. homes are going unsold, according to a pair of reports from the real estate websites Zillow and Redfin.

The inventory of unsold homes hit a five-year high in June, Zillow reported Monday, while more pending home sales fell through than at any time since 2017, Redfin said.

Redfin said home-sale cancellations typically rise at the end of the year but are happening at a higher rate now because it’s a buyer’s market. In June, 14.9% of home-sale agreements were canceled — up from 13.9% a year ago.

“There are hundreds of thousands more U.S. home sellers than buyers, giving buyers more options to choose from and more negotiating power,” Redfin said in a statement. “Buyers have room to be picky. They may back out during the inspection period if a better home comes up for sale or they discover an issue they don’t want to fix.”

The increase in homes for sale comes as housing prices continue to increase. In June, the median price of a home for sale in the United States was $447,435, according to Redfin — 1.1% more than a year earlier and 44% more than five years ago. In June 2020, the median home price was $311,300.

Redfin said some buyers are canceling because of the economic uncertainty created by President Donald Trump’s tariffs, as well as inflation and recession worries.

Cancellations are highest in Jacksonville, Florida, where 21.4% of home-purchase agreements were ended in June. Las Vegas and Atlanta also had cancellation rates of about 20% last month.

Anaheim, California, and Los Angeles saw the largest increases in contract cancellations compared with last year. Just seven metropolitan areas saw home-purchase cancellations fall, including Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Denver; and Orlando, Florida.

Redfin said it expects home prices to fall 1% by the end of 2025 and for mortgage rates to stay flat at about 6.8%.

About 1.36 million homes were on the market in June, according to Zillow — the most since November 2019 but 21% below pre-pandemic averages for June.

With buyers having more options, more time to decide on the right house and more bargaining power than they’ve had in years, Zillow reported that 26.6% of listings cut their prices last month, reflecting a market that is balanced between buyers and sellers or weighted toward buyers in the majority of metropolitan areas.

“Sellers held the upper hand through most of the past five years as demand for homes far outweighed the options available,” Zillow said in a statement. “Sellers now returning to the market in greater numbers, along with a surge in new construction, has helped balance the scales. Competition among buyers is lower than any June in Zillow records dating back through 2018.”

The Sun Belt and Mountain West saw the most price cuts, led by Denver, where 38% of homes on the market reduced their sales price in June; Raleigh, North Carolina (36%); Dallas (36%); Phoenix (35%); and Nashville, Tennessee (35%).