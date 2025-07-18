LOS ANGELES — Farmworkers held a three-day strike this week in protest of recent immigration enforcement and to call for a pathway to citizenship for undocumented workers.
SoCal farmworkers organize 3-day strike
PUBLISHED 8:00 AM PDT Jul. 17, 2025
