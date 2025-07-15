Business owners throughout Southern California are waiting to see if President Donald Trump’s announcement that 30% tariffs will be imposed on most goods imported from Mexico and the European Union will take effect on Aug. 1.
Antonio Gallo owns Casa Fina Restaurant in Boyle Heights, a community with a high-immigrant population. He’s been facing challenges since immigration enforcement has ramped up in SoCal, because he said some locals are afraid to leave their homes.
Gallo imports several products for his eatery from Mexico, and he said if the tariffs go into effect next month, it would be another crippling blow for his business.
Kyle Handley is a professor of economics at UC San Diego. He added that if local business owners get hit with the added costs, it could mean higher prices for consumers.