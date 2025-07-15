PORTLAND – The Portland City Council has put off a vote on a moratorium that could block a proposal to build a new concert venue downtown.
The council on Monday tabled a vote to establish a 180-day moratorium on new development of theater and performance hall projects with a capacity of more than 2,000 seats.
The moratorium is not aimed at any project by name, but memos to the council indicate the move to establish the moratorium comes in the wake of a proposal by Live Nation to build a 3,300-seat venue next door to Merrill Auditorium on Congress Street.
Critics argue that existing venues, such as the auditorium and State Theatre, already create large amounts of traffic on event nights, and the addition of another venue would make matters worse.
The council has already tabled the vote once and now must wait until its Aug. 11 meeting to address the issue again.