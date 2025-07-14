LOS ANGELES — Americans are likely to see less variety and higher prices this fall and winter if President Donald Trump’s recent tariff announcements take effect, the head of the Port of Los Angeles predicted Monday.

Over the past week, Trump said he plans to impose a 25% tariff on goods from Japan, South Korea and Malaysia; a 30% tariff on products from the European Union and Mexico; and a 35% tariff on imports from Canada effective Aug. 1.

After the president paused tariffs on most countries shortly after announcing them in April, shipping into the port skyrocketed to a 117-year record in June, increasing 10% compared with a year earlier as importers brought in year-end holiday cargo ahead of potentially higher tariffs later in the year



The National Retail Federation has forecast double-digit percentage drops in cargo volume from August through November at U.S. ports nationwide

“We continue to be in for a bumpy ride ahead,” Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka said during a monthly update on port activity.

“We’ll get one last push on imports coming into the U.S. and doing as much as they can to sneak in under that new Aug. 1 deadline,” Seroka said. “Year-end holiday cargo orders should already be in Asia, and what’s on its way is what we’re going to get for that all-important holiday season. It’s too late to negotiate new orders in time for that year-end product.”

Retailers are unlikely to order high volumes speculatively and risk deep discounts after the holiday season ends.

For U.S. consumers, that means "lower inventory levels, fewer selections and higher prices are likely as we head into the holidays," Seroka said.

The National Retail Federation has forecast significant drops in cargo volume from August through November at U.S. ports nationwide. It expects volume to fall 10.4% in August, 19.9% in September, 19.2% in October and 21.3% in November compared with last year.

“The tariff situation remains highly fluid and retailers are working hard to stock up for the holiday season before the various tariffs that have been announced and paused actually take effect,” National Retail Federation Vice President Jonathan Gold said in a statement last week.

“It’s been extremely difficult,” Bobby Djavaheri, president of Yedi Houseware in Los Angeles, said of the shifting tariff landscape during Monday’s port briefing.

Djavaheri runs a medium-sized business importing dinnerware and small electronic appliances — all of it made in China. Whether its plates, air fryers or waffle makers, most of the items he imports are destined for discount retailers such as TJ Maxx and Marshalls.

“We are here to focus on innovation, on job creation, on sales, on growth,” he said. “However, not only are we going to have a very bad year, we’re going to have losses for sure because hundreds of thousands of dollars are going to the federal government from my pocket, not from the Chinese, as the president suggested.”

So far, Djavaheri said he has only increased prices for retailers by 10% and absorbed the rest himself.

“It’s simply impossible to pass on all of it because folks aren’t going to buy the product,” he said.

Instead, his company is focused on carefully picking the items he brings into the country. He expects to reduce his small appliances by 50% and dinnerware by 20% to 30% because he hasn’t been able to shift production outside of China, where the Trump administration has imposed a 55% tariff through Aug. 11, when tariffs could increase again.

“Some products won’t be on the shelves,” he said.