LEWISTON -- Lewiston City Councilor Josh Nagine recently raised concerns about the lack of businesses in the city’s downtown area, specifically the number of empty storefronts.

The shortage of businesses comes from a variety of obstacles the city has seen, including not pivoting quickly enough since COVID-19 and the Lewiston mass shooting in October 2023, he said.

Since January, Lewiston has seen three of its downtown businesses closing: bon Vivant, Obscura Cafe and Sonder and Dram.

“It’s very disappointing to walk down the street and see so many empty storefronts,” said Nagine. “There’s so much opportunity in these places that people don’t know about. We’re failing in our ability to pull our own residents or residents from other communities into our downtown and that comes down to hitting a critical mass for these storefronts being open with interesting businesses that people want to go in.”

He said downtown Lewiston is “lacking value” and has a handful of “destination businesses,” or businesses people consistently shop at. He said these include Rainbow Bicycle and Forage Market. However, this does not help other businesses across Lewiston that are struggling to attract visitors.

Nagine said he would like the city to fill these storefronts with “successful models that are both based in retail and are forward-facing,” or businesses that look to bring people in and have them come back based on the services they provide, Nagine said.

“Our sense of community is being challenged right now and it’s going to take a while to rebuild that trust,” Nagine said.

Downtown Lewiston can hold up to 50,000 people at one time when events like the Lewiston Bicentennial Celebration take place, according to Nagine.

However, that number of visitors is something Lewiston is currently lacking. To help, he believes the city should follow Main Street models that communities like Skowhegan and Hallowell are using in restoring their downtowns.

“In this day and age, brick-and-mortar businesses need crowds to survive,” said Nagine. “Both these communities are doing well with generating big crowds and having nonprofits working to better their downtown. If we were to do this, we could see downtown Lewiston being that place to visit.”

John Grenier owns Rainbow Bicycle in downtown Lewiston. A Lewiston native of 66 years, he said he’d like the city to work with the current administration to build upon what Lewiston has to offer.

“It’s been a long, long time since downtown Lewiston has been thriving, almost 50 years ago,” said Grenier. “We are one of the anchors in the downtown area, but there’s a lot of potential here. There’s a good chance that we’re going to be successful sooner rather than later.”

Lewiston’s Forage Market General Manager Phoebe Abner said she only wants downtown Lewiston to unlock its potential for visitors to witness.

“Downtown Lewiston is a place that many call home here,” said Abner. “We love downtown Lewiston so much and we’ll do whatever we can for our neighbors to succeed, and really all of downtown to succeed.”

During Lewiston’s next city council meeting, Nagine will outline how the city can help with economic growth and stop the expansion of non-taxable property in downtown Lewiston.

In the meantime, Nagine remained optimistic talking about the future of the city’s downtown.

“In the next five years, downtown Lewiston is going to drastically change,” said Nagine. “We’re going to see businesses come and go, but I believe if we start now, we’re going to build a stronger downtown Lewiston. The time for change is now, and I’m positive Lewiston is going to be that place to visit.”