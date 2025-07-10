A tentative deal has been reached between Sisters of Charity Hospital on St. Joseph's Campus and unionized workers with 1199SEIU. It would span the next four years and covers licensed practical nurses and surgical techs at the Cheektowaga facility.
A ratification vote is scheduled for July 17.
Catholic Health released the following statement:
The health system said contract negotiations are ongoing between local CWA's and several hospitals, including Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Kenmore Mercy Hospital, and Sisters Hospital, St. Joseph Campus for nurses and other clinical, service and clerical associates at the Catholic Health hospitals.