A final sitting permit has been issued to develop and operate a new solar facility in Madison County, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced Thursday.

Cypress Creek Renewables will develop Oxbow Hill Solar in the town of Fenner, which Hochul’s office said will contribute 140 megawatts of clean energy to New York’s electric grid while offsetting over 177,000 metric tons of cardon dioxide and providing power for approximately 23,000 average-sized homes.

The solar facility will consist of the solar array and associated support equipment, along with an interconnection substation, fencing, access roads and an operations and maintenance building. Oxbow Hill is sited on a portion of the existing Fenner Wind Farm, making it the first ORES permit where a solar facility is co-located with a wind facility. The project is anticipated to create a total of 330 jobs during construction.

“We are extremely pleased to announce the latest investment in solar technology, upholding our commitment to improving grid reliability and building a clean energy economy,” Hochul said in a statement. “The projects we have approved over the last few years are a testament to New York’s commitment to sustainability and resiliency.”