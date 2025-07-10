CAMARILLO, Calif. — A Camarillo farmworker says he’s willing to live on just $100 a week so he can send money home to his family in Oaxaca, Mexico — a sacrifice he makes despite the physically demanding nature of the job.
His story comes as the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture suggests undocumented farmworkers could be replaced by citizens losing Medicaid or by automation.
Advocates argue the work is too grueling, the pay too low and the technology too underdeveloped for that to be a realistic solution.