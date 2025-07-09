LOS ANGELES — Restaurant owners say immigration enforcement is threatening their industry — already delicate in the wake of years-long hardships — but local restaurant owners are lending a helping hand to each other as they navigate the potential of a visit from ICE.

When ICE started their immigration enforcement in Los Angeles, restaurant owner Valerie Gordon said she felt she had to step up for her staff and customers. That meant understanding the laws, like how to make signage that marks public from private spaces.

“I’ve never dealt with armed people walking into my house. So I wanted to make sure that our staff felt as trained as they could be,” Gordon said.

Gordon says she’s receiving the help she needs through a local organization called the Independent Hospitality Coalition. The IHC is a group of restauranteurs who banded together to help the local restaurant industry, where policy fell short by providing each other with legal help, funding, resources, and more. It was born Covid and has guided restaurants through the Hollywood strikes, fires, food inflation, tariffs and now immigration enforcement.

Corissa Hernandez is the owner of Nativo and a board member of the IHC, and she said through her work with the organization she has been teaching other restaurant owners how to make the proper signage, and how to accurately read warrants.

“We need to know the difference between a judicial and administrative warrant, and making sure that the proper information is listed. Such as date, location, areas that they’re allowed to inspect, and that a judge has signed the warrant,” Hernandez said.

Gordon says the potential disruption to the food industry at large, if ICE continues to target restaurant workers, is untold. The statistics agree: the restaurant coalition says immigrants make up over 22% of the food industry workforce.